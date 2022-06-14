For Jennifer Smith, Juneteenth is about freedom.
Juneteenth (shortened from June 19), which became a federal holiday last year, marks the day in 1865 that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free more than 250,000 enslaved Black people. It came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared enslaved people in Confederate states to be free. Galveston was the last town in the nation to receive the news.
“It was a time for us to be free and people were still picking cotton — why are you doing that? We’re free. People up north are hanging out, dancing,” said Smith, co-founder and director of OneBodyEnt, the Colorado Springs nonprofit behind the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival.
“It’s not about color. It’s about Blacks being free. It’s everybody celebrating together.”
The second annual free festival is Friday through Sunday in America the Beautiful Park. About 8,500 people attended last year’s inaugural event.
The weekend features a fashion show, skating rink, step show dancers (a form of percussive dance that uses the whole body), food trucks, vendors, farmers market, health fair, car show, story hour, performances by Poetry719, games, a Father’s Day tribute and educational booths. A slavery emancipation ceremony takes place Sunday afternoon.
Multiple free concerts by local, regional and nationally known musicians also will take place throughout the weekend. Female R&B duo Changing Faces will sing Saturday and jazz saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. will perform Sunday, as will a group of gospel singers, including Stephanie Summers, who won season 10 of Black Entertainment Television’s “Sunday Best,” a gospel music competition.
Smith credits her husband, DeAndre Smith, co-founder and executive director of OneBodyEnt, for dreaming the festival into existence, which news and media website Travel & Leisure included in a list of recommended Juneteenth celebrations to attend last year.
“He’s from Colorado Springs, and thought there needed to be more culture here,” Jennifer said.
And that culture is getting better, she said, “one day at a time. Slowly but surely.”
