Artist Thomas Elias Lockhart has become a history buff through his work.
His paintings and mixed-media pieces aren’t only visually appealing, but also rich with context.
Take his painting “Give Her Liberty.” A young Black girl stands in a crowd of immigrants as the Statue of Liberty looms over them in the background. Lockhart schooled himself on the history of the great New York monument, and its creator, the French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, as he made the piece.
“This is based around Ellis Island, where you have a lot of immigrants who came here for a better life and opportunity,” Lockhart said. “This piece is saying everyone was given an opportunity to come. Her opportunity was different from what theirs was.”
Four of the Denver native’s works will be featured in the new exhibit “Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration.” It opens during a free reception Friday at Cottonwood Center for the Arts and runs through June 25. The show coincides with First Friday Downtown, a monthly celebration of new art shows, live music and other special events held from 5-8 p.m. at galleries, retailers and other locations.
Juneteenth (shortened from June 19) is the day federal troops rolled into Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free more than 250,000 enslaved Black people. It was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared enslaved people in Confederate states to be free. The date became a federal holiday last year.
“It’s a starting point. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Lockhart said. “And a lot that people have to understand about how gruesome slavery was in our country, and understanding America wouldn’t be the super power it is if it did not have this free labor for such a long time.”
Cottonwood’s second annual Juneteenth exhibit will feature works by 14 emerging and established artists of color from across Colorado.
“The most important thing for Cottonwood is that we have representation of every perspective and voice, other than voices of hate,” said Executive Director Jon Khoury. “The goal is always to try to be as inclusive as we possibly can.”
Kevin A. Johnson’s oil portraits also will be featured. The Colorado Springs artist served two decades in the Army, where he spent his free time during four deployments drawing portraits for his fellow soldiers of their family members.
“In Colorado Springs I’m used to seeing a lot of Western-type art,” Johnson said. “It’s bringing the community together and giving them a chance to see work they’ve never seen before.”
Springs photographer Rachel Cubi-Riley will show work from the trip she took last year, revisiting the same Black Lives Matter protest sites across the U.S. that she first photographed in 2020.
“Juneteenth is the end of slavery,” she said. “We have to be responsible in the way we present our artwork so you understand the pain that has been caused for us and continues to be caused for us. All the artists involved understand that message and are so excited because this is one of the only places that has given us a platform.”
The events of 2020, including the protests, spawned the idea for the Juneteenth exhibit. It was a way for the nonprofit arts complex to reach and include artists of color.
“This is a perspective that places like Cottonwood and other arts and cultural places would typically miss,” Khoury said, “but because of all that happened, it brought these voices out. Even within the building we are now at almost 40% of artists who identify as artists of color. This celebration is not only about Juneteenth, but that people are reachable once they have a real voice, and then it’s easier to show people’s expression of what they think this world is all about.”
