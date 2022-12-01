Cottonwood Center for the Arts’ upcoming “Jumbo Shrimp” show is not a special seafood buffet, but an ironic spatial feast for the eyes, big picture and small.
The Colorado Springs nonprofit arts organization presents a gallery show that creatively experiments with scale and provides a twist on viewers’ perceptions.
“We wanted to challenge artists in their interpretations, with an idea that plays with size and those rules of scale,” said Annie Pieper, the educational director at Cottonwood. “So, small subject matter depicted large, and large subjects depicted small, for a kind of ‘through the looking glass’ experience.”
How big can an artist push the impression of a colossal chess piece? Can they shrink massive mountains down to pocket-sized representation? (Of course they can!)
That was the challenge. See the response — a spider the size of a dog; an elephant rendered small, toting a flower that dwarfs her — starting at 5 p.m. Friday at an opening reception at the downtown arts complex.
The thematic marching orders for the juried exhibition yielded a collection of more than 100 works by local artists, on display throughout two gallery floors during December.
The installation includes works from all mediums. Half the pieces are large, at least 25 inches by 25 inches; half are small, 12 inches by 12 inches or under.
While Pieper said most works are two-dimensional, there’s something “for everyone, for people who are more interested in and have room for those larger sculptural pieces”.
The exhibition also is meant to have a wider appeal financially. Prices start at $50, which is a doable entry point for a first-timer or original art collector (or gifter) on a budget; there are also options for those with more scratch looking to expand their home gallery, she said.
“We think it’s a very accessible show in a number of ways, and it’s also not what you’d think of as a ‘stuffy’ kind of art exhibition,” Pieper said. “’Jumbo Shrimp’ is whimsical and something different and I think a great place to start out your First Friday crawl through Colorado Springs.
“It will set the mood — a good mood.”