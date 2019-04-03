4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS
JULY 2-3
• Denver — Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros and Fireworks: 6:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, go online for ticket prices.
JULY 3
• Denver — Independence Eve Fireworks: 8 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver.
• Littleton — Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event and fireworks, Clement Park, Littleton.
JULY 3-6
• Meeker — Range Call: Parade, fireworks, concerts and more. July 3-6, Meeker.
JULY 4
• Alamosa — 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks at dusk, Alamosa.
• Arvada — Independence Day Fireworks: 7-9 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Complex, Arvada.
• Aspen — Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: Parade, kids’ carnival, live music, picnics and fireworks, Aspen.
• Aurora — 4th of July Spectacular: Live music, food and fireworks, 6-10 p.m., Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora.
• Beaver Creek — Independence Day Celebration: Beaver Creek.
• Boulder — Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast: Live music with Ralphie, CU mascot and fireworks at dusk. Gates open at 8 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder.
• Brighton — 4th of July Concert and Celebration: Brighton.
• Buena Vista — Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration: Buena Vista.
• Carbondale — 4th of July Parade and Pool Party: Food, games, live music and more, Main Street and Sopris Park, Carbondale.
• Creede — July 4 Street Festival and Parade: Creede.
• Cripple Creek — 4th of July Celebration: Music with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., City Park and in the Brass Ass Parking lot, Cripple Creek.
• Denver — Park Hill 4th of July Parade: Denver’s larges Independence Day march, 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Denver.
• Denver — Fireworks: Elitch Gardens Denver.
• Denver — Rubedo's Independence Day V: A born and raised Denver band. 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver.
• Durango — 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, walk/run and fireworks, Rotary Park and Main Avenue, Durango.
• Evergreen — 4th of July Evergreen Music Festival: Buchanan Park, Evergreen.
• Fairplay — Independence Day Celebration: Music, vendors and fireworks, Front Street, Fairplay.
• Georgetown — 4th of July Celebration: Picnic, entertainment and more, no fireworks, Georgetown.
• Granby — July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks, Granby.
• Grand Lakes — 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: 10 p.m., over the lake, Grand Lake.
• Highlands Ranch — July 4th Celebration: Face painters, games, inflatables, music and fireworks, Highlands Ranch Heritage Regional Park, Highlands Ranch.
• Idaho Springs — 4th of July Celebration: Live music, barbecue and fireworks, Citizens Park, Idaho Springs.
• La Junta — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent’s Old Fort, La Junta.
• Lafayette — 4th of July Celebration: Live music, beer, food and more begins at 4 p.m., with fireworks at dusk, Lafayette.
• Lone Tree — Independence Day Celebration: Bike parade, food, music and fireworks, Sweetwater Park, Lone Tree.
• Montrose — Independence Day Parade and Fireworks: Fireworks at dusk, Montrose.
• Monument — Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, run, parade, music and street fair, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second and Washington Streets, Monument.
• Northglenn — July 4th Festival: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, Northglenn.
• Ouray — Old Fashioned Fourth of July: With many activities that have been a tradition since the early 1900s, with fireworks at dark, Ouray.
• Pagosa Springs — Celebrate 4th of July: Parade and fireworks, Pagosa Springs.
• Park Hill — 4th of July Parade: 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Park Hill.
• Parker — Parker’s Stars and Stripes Celebration: Live music at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Salisbury Park, Parker.
• Pueblo West — 4th of July Celebration Wet Parade: Celebrate Independence Day with a splash. 10 a.m., Pueblo West.
• Silver Plume — 4th of July Ice Cream Social: Dinger's Park, Silver Plume.
• Silverton — 4th of July Spectacular: Ribbon run, parade, duck derby and more with fireworks after dark, Silverton.
• Snowmass Village — Community Celebration & Fireworks: Lawn games, sweet treats and fireworks at 9 p.m. over Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village.
• Steamboat Springs — July 4th Fireworks: 9:45 p.m., Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs.
• Telluride — Fireman’s 4th of July Celebration: Parade, BBQ and more, fireworks after sun sets, Main Street and Town Park, Telluride.
• Vail — Vail America Days: Parade, 10 a.m. beginning at Golden Peak, fireworks at dusk, Golden Peak, Vail.
• Westcliffe — Fourth of July in Custer County: Car show, pancake breakfast and fireworks, over Lake DeWeese, Westcliffe.
JULY 4-6
• Florence — Fourth of July Festival: Music, food, beer fireworks and more. July 4-6, Florence.
JULY 4-8
• Breckenridge — Independence Day Celebration: Parade, music, art festival, fireworks and more, Breckenridge.
JULY 5
• Colorado Springs — Billy Ray Cyrus and Fireworks: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs.
• Woodland Park — Symphony Above the Clouds and Fireworks: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at sundown, athletic field of the Woodland Park Middle School, Woodland Park.