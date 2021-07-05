A new format for an old tradition in Woodland Park, the July 5th Symphony Above the Clouds is on again.
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the concert, the Ute Pass Symphony Guild is planning a musical bonanza Monday.
A re-imagined event, the concert features the Cari Dell Trio and Craig Harms’ Swing Factory, and Woodland Park Wind Symphony.
“We are celebrating community, the season and 40 years of Symphony Above the Clouds,” said Ellen Carrick, president of the guild, a nonprofit organization.
Denied the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary in 2020, due to pandemic restrictions, the guild is doing a let’s-go-back-a-year theme for merchandise. “We’re using the same design by Molly Wells (graphic designer) for our T-shirts and sweatshirts,” Carrick said, adding that the shirts will include updated labels on the inside.
In the past, the event featured the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, but those musicians are currently involved in a wage dispute with the board. Philharmonic musicians were forced to cancel the 2018 and 2019 Symphony Above the Clouds performances due to torrential rainstorms.
“The main thing is that we decided to go local this year,” Carrick said. “We’re coming out of our COVID restrictions, separate but together, and it looks like we’re going to be able to be together.”
While mask mandates have been lifted, the guild keeps in touch with Teller County Public Health to be informed of health updates. “We feel that if we need to have any restrictions at the time of the concert, we will be able to comply,” she said.
The music will still include Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
According to tradition, the Woodland Park High School Booster Club will sponsor a food booth. As well, families are invited to bring picnics, along with chairs and blankets.
The free symphony is July 5 at Woodland Park Middle School, with former KRDO broadcaster John Carroll serving as master of ceremonies.
The gates open at 5 p.m.