Streaks of red, white, and blue light darting across the dark summer sky is always a sight to behold. Not only are the impressive pyrotechnics memorable, but the recollection of Fourth of July memories — backyard barbeques, friendly conversations — often revolve around them.
Where do you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July?
As the Fourth of July draws near, you may be wondering where this year's memories are going to transpire. Spread out around El Paso County are five notable places to partake in the Independence Day festivities with your family and friends.
FORT CARSON FREEDOM FEST
When: July 1, 5-10 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Where: Iron Horse Park, Wetzel Avenue, Fort Carson
This year's Freedom Fest includes various food vendors, family-friendly activities, a live concert featuring country singer Matt Stell and a fireworks display. Visitors will not need a pass to enter the post for this event but will be obligated to show a state issued identification card. The public is advised to pre-register in advance to speed up entry: tinyurl.com/y3mv6und.
STAR SPANGLED SYMPHONY & FOURTH OF JULY BLOCK PARTY
When: July 4, 3:30-7 p.m.
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will take the stage to play popular patriotic tunes starting at 4:30 p.m. In addition to the indoor concert, visitors can enjoy walking along West Cucharras Street where there will be yard games, face painting, food vendors and a beer garden. The concert is free to the public, but registration is required: tinyurl.com/2p9r5cv3.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES VS BILLINGS MUSTANGS: POST-GAME FIREWORKS
When: July 4, game starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks afterward
Where: UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Come root for our Rocky Mountain Vibes and enjoy the nostalgic experience of watching America's favorite pastime. Following the baseball game will be a fireworks show right from your ballpark seats. Tickets for the Fourth of July game can be purchased at: vibesbaseball.com.
TRI-LAKES FOURTH OF JULY
When: July 4, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Various locations around Monument and Palmer Lake
Start out your Independence Day by enjoying a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church on Jefferson Street from 7-10 a.m. All proceeds support local charities. Afterward, check out the Palmer Lake Fourth of July Fun Run to support Palmer Lake Elementary School, the Fourth of July Parade in Downtown Monument and the Street Fair on Second and Washington Streets. Other activities in the afternoon include a beer garden and live bands at Limbach Park. For more information visit: townofmonument.org.
COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC VS SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC: FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA
When: July 4, game starts at 7:00 p.m., fireworks afterward
Where: Weidner Field, 111 W Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs
Head out to Weidner Field to watch the Western Conference leader of the United Soccer League — our Colorado Springs Switchbacks! Stay after the game to view the largest fireworks display in Southern Colorado. For a more immersive viewing experience, visitors will be able to walk down to the field. Tickets for the Fourth of July game can be purchased at: switchbacksfc.com.