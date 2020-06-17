Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, fourth of July will look a little different in 2020. However, there will still be fireworks and parades held, but not as large in-person events. Here's a look at some of the Fourth of July fireworks shows and events around Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado. Events may be canceled to fire dangers if needed.

THROUGH JULY 3

4th of July Woodland Park House Decorating Contest: Hosted by Woodland Park Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee and Woodland Park Wind Symphony. Register online by June 26 to enter contest. A map of homes will be posted on website the week of June 28. Winners will be posted online on July 3. Open to residents in the city limits of Woodland Park; 687-2210.

JULY 4

4th of July Symphony on Your Porch: Colorado Springs Philharmonic's annual patriotic concert will be broadcast on local radio stations while fireworks will light up the night sky from various locations. Fireworks will also be streamed live.

Monument July 4th Virtual Parade: Register through June 30.

If you know of any 4th of July celebrations or fireworks, please email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.