Monse Hines, owner of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador, 115 S. 25th St., has opened Monse’s Juice Bar in the small front entrance of her eatery. The kitchen separates the new juice bar from the larger dining area of her restaurant, which is accessed at the back of the building.
The juice and coffee shop has been in her plans for a long time. When she opened her sit-down eatery in 2019, she had a couple of partners who were bakers who operated their businesses out of the front space of the building. Now she has hired her own bakers and is operating the juice bar and coffee shop with her family.
“We have two pastry chefs,” she said. “They are amazing, bakers and they do everything gluten-free and vegan. The juice bar is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. We will add more days for the juice bar during the summer.”
The menu is small with smoothies, boba drinks, bowls and baked goods like cakes and cookies. One of her featured sweets are doughnuts that customers can have dipped in chocolate and topped with fresh fruit and drizzled with syrups. Details: 719-473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online.
Sunday dinner
Looking for a filling dinner to feed some hearty eaters? Check out The Stone’s Sports Grill and Bar, 5853 Palmer Park Blvd., for a delicious deal.
“The Sunday BBQ dinner special is only offered on Sundays,” said Todd Duplantis. “It’s a lot of food and I don’t mind if people share it.”
For $50.99, you get brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage and pulled pork with a choice of three sides (green chile mac, coleslaw, potato salad or baked beans). Overall hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-424-7664, facebook.com/thestonesportsgrillandbar.
Patio passport
Who wants to party all summer and win prizes while doing it?
The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs has launched the free digital Patio Party Passport to kick off the summer. Visit bit.ly/patiopartypass for your passport to check in at 12 local eateries and get entered for weekly gift card giveaways. There will be a grand prize drawing from the check-ins at the end of the summer, which will be a one-night stay at SpringHill Suites + Element Hotel by Marriott, home of Lumen8 Rooftop Social, and a $100 downtown gift card. The passport expires Sept. 30, and the grand prize winner will be drawn Oct. 3.