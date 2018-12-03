Metal band Judas Priest will bring its "Firepower 2019 Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena on June 5.
Uriah Heep will open the show. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The Grammy Award-winning band's latest album, "Firepower," was released this year and debuted at No. 5 on the charts. The band's almost 50-year career has produced classic albums, such as "British Steel," "Screaming for Vengeance" and "Painkiller," and hit singles “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.”