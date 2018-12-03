Colorado music, stage, art events and festivals starting March 29, 2018
Caption +

Richie Faulkner, left, and Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs on stage during Day 1 of the 2015 Knotfest USA at San Manuel Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

 Paul A. Hebert
Show MoreShow Less

Metal band Judas Priest will bring its "Firepower 2019 Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena on June 5.

Uriah Heep will open the show. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.

Hugh Jackman to perform in Denver

The Grammy Award-winning band's latest album, "Firepower," was released this year and debuted at No. 5 on the charts. The band's almost 50-year career has produced classic albums, such as "British Steel," "Screaming for Vengeance" and "Painkiller," and hit singles “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

A&E and features reporter

Load comments