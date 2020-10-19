Jubal's back!
Listeners of 98.9 Magic FM/KKMG-FM in Colorado Springs might have been surprised Monday when they tuned in not to "Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning" but to "The Jubal Show."
"The Jubal Show" has taken over the station's 6-10 a.m. slot on weekdays. Jubal is Jubal Fresh, aka Jubal Flagg; longtime listeners know him because before there was "Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning," there was the syndicated "Brooke & Jubal," with Jubal and co-host Brooke Fox. That morning show ran on Magic FM from March 2016 to April of this year, when Jubal left the show after an unexplained absence of several months. The show was rebranded "Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning," with Jeff "Young Jeffrey" Dubow as co-host.
Now Jubal, who has performed standup in the Springs, is back with his own show, joined by wife Alex Fresh and "English" Evan. The new show originates from KBKS-FM/Hits 106.1 in Seattle.
“98.9 Magic FM is excited to welcome back Jubal Fresh and welcome 'The Jubal Show' to southern Colorado," KKMG-FM program director Dylan Salisbury said in a news release from Cumulus Media. "Between his famous morning show bits and his standup comedy, Jubal’s unique edge is what MAGIC has been missing since his departure early this year.”