Faith often fuels bold music. And for country artist Josh Turner, it was his faith that produced his latest album, “I Serve A Savior.”
“We all face trials and hardship in this life, but he can pull us through anything if we let him,” Turner said of Jesus. “I hope this record brings people the joy, hope or peace that they’re looking for.”
Turner will perform at the Pikes Peak Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, playing songs from his latest album and his classic country hits.
“I Serve a Savior” is a gospel collection showcasing “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace” while introducing originals including the title track, “I Serve a Savior,” and “The River (of Happiness),” written by his wife and oldest son, Hampton.
“Obviously, this record is going to reach not only fans in the country music world, but it’s going to appeal to other people too that normally wouldn’t be seeking out my country records. I’m excited about that.”
In 2003, Turner’s debut hit single, “Long Black Train,” was certified platinum. The faith-based track first shared Turner’s heart of faith.
He sang his first country song for a crowd at 13. Turner said he knew even then that he had the passion to pursue music as his career.
“My family was very supportive. My mama’s daddy started me playing guitar. My parents made sacrifices to put me in front of crowds and to hook me up with the right people and to send me to college at Belmont University in Nashville.”
At 17, he wrote songs and played the guitar. Nashville became home at 20 when off to Belmont he went.
But before he left, he said, he gave his four-wheeler a spin on his property and dedicated his career to God.
“The Lord spoke to me very clearly and said that if I wanted to pursue this that he would get me there. All he asked of me was that I trust him … no matter what.”
He signed his first record label at 23.
Turner, now 41, has sold more than 8 million albums, surpassed more than 1.7 billion in global streaming and bombarded the radio with top hits such as “Hometown Girl,” “Would you Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”
Music moves people, he said. “No matter who you are and where you’re from, you can be moved by a melody.”
That’s why music and faith can work together. A faith-based message tag-teamed with energy can evoke emotion, he said.
“As the listener, you don’t feel like you’re being preached to … not that being preached to is a bad thing. But with that said, music can communicate faith in a special way that spoken word sometimes cannot.”
His words speak for his faith. “I’ve seen his promises kept throughout my life and career over and over. No matter how hard the road has gotten at times, he’s always shown me a way through, and he’s blessed me over and over again.”