Rod Serling, meet Jordan Peele. The Oscar-winning actor/director/writer who was tasked with rebooting "The Twilight Zone" has decided to also be the host and narrator of the new series, to add to his duties as executive producer.
“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Jordan Peele. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of ‘The Twilight Zone.’”
The original series, which is available for streaming on CBS All Access, ran from 1959-1964 and was one of the most groundbreaking and unconventional shows on television.
This modern take on the series premieres in 2019. Take a look at the teaser trailer for yourself below.