I’m hereby launching my campaign to bring the planet’s best hot dogs and Italian beef to this fair city. I’m calling on you, fellow people of Colorado Springs, to join me. Windy City institution Portillo’s is hitting the road with the Beef Bus, and it’s up to America to decide where it goes. Reads the company website: “It’s the second most important vote you will make in 2020.” Votes for the Springs have been cast, but we’ll need more if we are to secure the grub that raised me and so many other Chicagoans. Don’t delay: portillos.com/vote.
Campaign to bring Portillo's to Colorado Springs begins | Pikes Pick
Tags
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
New Mediterranean cafe opens in Colorado Springs
-
Love margaritas? This Manitou Springs event is just for you
-
Lineup announced for MeadowGrass Music Festival in Colorado Springs
-
'Single in the Springs' hosts talk about bad dates and try to set up good ones
-
In Larkspur, a mobile hair salon — inside a vintage Airstream — sticks out