John Oliver, FX, “The Good Place” big winners at 34th annual TCA Awards
The Television Critics Association (TCA) celebrated the top programs and performances of the 2017-2018 television season Saturday night at the 34th Annual TCA Awards. The invitation-only event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel was emceed by writer, producer, and TV personality Robin Thede, host of the recent BET series “The Rundown with Robin Thede.”
FX was the evening’s top winner. The network received four awards, three for “The Americans,” which earned the Program Of The Year award, as well as Outstanding Achievement In Drama, and Individual Achievement In Drama for series star Keri Russell. Other notable winners include the BBC’s “Killing Eve,” Rachel Brosnahan, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” the winner of the TCAs first ever award for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows. The TCA also presented a Heritage Award to comedy “Friends” and presented Rita Moreno with the Career Achievement Award.
"This year's TCA Awards offered the welcome opportunity to say goodbye to one of the era's most critically acclaimed shows in 'The Americans,' a drama that combined espionage thrills, high emotional stakes and international intrigue that couldn't have been more current," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter TV Critic. "Our other winners included new shows like 'Killing Eve' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' rebooted shows like 'Queer Eye,' the anthological darkness of another 'American Crime Story' chapter and the hopefully timeless and unending wonder of 'Sesame Street.' As we always say, TV offers something for every audience in 2018 and if you can't find anything to watch, you're not trying hard enough and you need to read some more TV critics!"
2018 TCA Award recipients are as follows:
● Individual Achievement in Drama: Keri Russell (“The Americans,” FX)
● Individual Achievement in Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon)
● Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
● Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)
● Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “Sesame Street” (HBO)
● Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
● Outstanding New Program: “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
● Outstanding Achievement in Movies And Miniseries: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
● Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “The Americans” (FX)
● Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “The Good Place” (NBC)
● Program of the Year: “The Americans" (FX)
● Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno
● Heritage Award: “Friends” (NBC)
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.