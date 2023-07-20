Joelton Mayfield’s current EP, “I Hope You Make It,” is a 20-something’s lament ripe with realization and accompanied by the jarring out-from-the-shelter, eye opening that accompanies experience: Trouble is in fact real, your parents are mortal and will not always be there.

Opening track “The Reason” captures the first failed attempts in the adult world and the awakenings (some more excruciating than others) that follow.

“I don’t know if I would have told you this at the time we were even recording it, but I think over the years, it’s become pretty apparent to me that it was a song that just came out that I wrote for my mother — for my family, but primarily for my mom,” Mayfield said.

“My dad was having a bunch of health problems at the time, and there was a point where he was in the hospital and needed to be shocked back to life. He’s totally fine and healthy now, but that was the time period in which a lot of those songs were written.

“It’s just being grateful for the family you have in your life and also having a complicated relationship with them and trying to love them as best you can and knowing that they love you as best as they can.”

Mayfield will perform with Red Moon Rounder, Benjamin Morse & The Sensations, and Bryse Taylor on Thursday at Lulu’s Upstairs in Manitou Springs. From Friday through Sunday, he will be at Vintage Market Days at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

In early 2020, Mayfield’s touring plans were short-circuited by the pandemic. With little to do but sit and wait, he made the hard decision to leave Nashville and return to his former home of Marble Falls, Texas, where he went on a creative binge.

“Shortly after that, song after song was just cranking out, so that was good,” Mayfield said. “I think that definitely gave me the space to plan for recording a full-length, which I ended up doing in February of 2021.”

But even with a full-length in the can and biding its release, Mayfield’s creative streak was only getting started, and the singer-songwriter is already debuting fresh material on his latest tour.

“You’re always excited about the one you just wrote, you know? Those are the ones that you want to play and in my head, those 10 songs from the full-length that’s not even out yet, those are old now,” Mayfield said with a laugh.

“Now I’m working on the next one. I’ve been playing a lot of the songs that aren’t out!”