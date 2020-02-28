Morrison or "Margaritaville"?

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band will play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of their "Slack Tide Tour 2020."

The shows are slated for Sept. 8 and Sept. 10 at the Morrison outdoor venue near Denver.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at axs.com.

Buffett began his music career in the 1960s and released his first album in 1970. Early on, he adopted the phrase "drunken Caribbean rock 'n' roll" to describe his style of music.

He has released a total of 27 albums and is known for hits such as "It's Five O' Clock Somewhere" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."