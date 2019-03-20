Want a cool $1,200? It could have been all yours had you been a contestant on the Tuesday night episode of "Jeopardy."
During Double Jeopardy, contestants Lindsey, Bren and Megan were literally left speechless when host Alex Trebek read the clue under the category Park-itecture.
"An 1859 visitor said a Colorado site was a fit place for these beings to assemble. And it's still called Garden of them," read Trebek.
No one buzzed in.
While it may be hard for Colorado Springs residents to believe that not one "Jeopardy!" contestant recognized one of the Centennial State's biggest tourist attractions, it made me reflect. How much do area residents actually know about the history of the Pikes Peak region?
Check out these 9 historical facts about Colorado Springs and see if you know as much about where you live as you think.