The newest Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar opens Tuesday at 11 S. Tejon St. The space was previously occupied by Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza.

As you enter the building, the raw bar will be front and center on the bar top, similar to the Jax in Glendale.

The basement is dedicated to fish processing.

The first Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar on Pearl Street in Boulder 25 years ago. Over the years other locations have opened in Denver’s LoDo area, Glendale, Fort Collins and Kansas City, Mo.