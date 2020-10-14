What’s not to love about a hot fried chicken dinner on Sundays? And better yet — you don’t have to turn on a stove and mess up the kitchen with frying oil. Jax Fish House has your back with pop-up, pre-ordered chicken dinners from their sister chain, The Post Chicken & Beer.
Starting at $48, you get The Post’s award-winning fried chicken (whole bird), country gravy, two large sides, four cheesey baked biscuits and pickles. Additional sides, desserts and cocktails are available. Go with the Nashville hot for extra flavor. The spicy, crunchy, moist chicken is a three napkin affair.
Order by midnight Friday for pickup between 3 and 5 p.m. Sundays at Jax Fish House, 11 S. Tejon St. Details: tinyurl.com/y5yqnub8.
