Grammy Award-winning James Taylor will perform July 18 at Broadmoor World Arena.
Tickets for "An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band" are $68 to $132.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
The singer-songwriter's hits stretch back to the early '70s, when his song "Fire and Rain" hit No. 3 on the charts. His first No. 1 hit came the next year with "You've Got a Friend."
His 2015 album, "Before This World," was his first to hit No. 1 on the charts. Other hits include "Sweet Baby James," "Carolina in My Mind," "Shower the People" and "Something in the Way She Moves."