Artist Jacqueline Viola Moulton opened her show “Forgive My Pop Heart” at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts.

In the show, Moulton will explore deep feelings of grief, veiled by shiny, empty veneers — a theme seen through the lens of pop art.

“I think the theme of pop art is really fun, in a sense,” Moulton said. “It talks about exteriors, what’s important with advertising, and so kind of like the idea of, there’s the outside and nothing underneath it, but in reality, there’s just so much underneath.”

The show will feature different mediums, including poetry, a series of watercolors, zines and several installations.

“How do you take a paper medium and make it visual, right? How do you take poetry and get it off the page in ways and put it on the walls? Which is always, I think, a really fun challenge,” she said.

Moulton wants people to be able to engage with the work, she said.

“I wanted to have a good participatory feel,” Moulton said. “So really asking people to step into spaces in a sense, and engage, which all art does to varying degrees, but really trying to be intentional about the engagement and the participation.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Moulton was fascinated by pop art for its gleaming exterior and appearance of nothing underneath, which conveys her artwork.

“Pop art, I keep thinking about it, that classic shiny heart balloon. It pops and there’s nothing in there and yet that nothingness and silence and absence are heavy and they say a lot,” she said. “Sometimes there’s a loss of heartbreak and you just get into this space of quiet and I think that sometimes it’s almost harder to bear.”

By using that pleasant exterior, Moulton hopes to shine some light into those darker places.

“Mourning and grief and loss, those things are just so hard to feel or express,” she said. “So sort of putting a shiny exterior on them in order to talk about them in a different way, we can bring a little bit of light into those places that we don’t often light in”

Overall, Moulton wants the exhibition to mirror a human heart.

“I want it to feel like you’re walking into a human heart, but a human heart that’s very cavernous and very colorful at the same time,” she said.