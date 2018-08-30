4 p.m., Friday, Paradox Beer Co. Tasting Room, 10 Buffalo Court, Divide . Free. More info: 686-8081, paradoxbeercompany.com.
Whether singing in English, Italian, French or Spanish, Giulia Millanta’s voice emanates torch-song intensity and emotion.
Millanta, a native of Florence, Italy, who now lives in the music-rich city of Austin, Texas, recently released her sixth album, “Conversations With a Ghost.” Listen to the spooky, breathy “Blinded by the Sun” here: goo.gl/t6QR4s
The singer-songwriter’s music, which is 80 percent to 85 percent in English, has been called “Alternative Americana,” but really it’s an amalgamation.
“The eternal dilemma of my music is, it doesn’t stick with just one genre,” she said. “There are so many labels out these days. It’s definitely Americana and definitely linked to the traditional, but there’s some blues and rock in it, and soul. The fact that I’m European and I sing in different languages brings a European sensibility to it, the way I phrase my lyrics.”
Millanta will play a roughly three-hour solo set beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at the Paradox Beer Co. Tasting Room in Divide.
Her latest album is about loss more than actual spirits.
“I lost a bunch of friends in the last few years, which kind of prompted these songs. When I sat down and looked at the songs for this record, every one was about loss — loss of patience, perspective toward life, getting lost in your thoughts, loss of a sense of security. It’s the ghost that I’m having a conversation with. It’s the loss, the idea and concept of loss in a broader sense of the word,” Millanta said.
Millanta studied medicine in Italy and earned her medical degree there before moving to Austin in 2012. But music was a stronger calling.
“The short story is that I quit college to be a musician,” she said. “I never had the support from my parents. They did everything they could to persuade me otherwise. Then I went back and finished without telling anyone. But once I got that degree, it was all the proof I needed that I didn’t want to be a doctor. It had nothing to do with rebellion. I wanted to be a musician.”
She made her first record 10 years ago on an Italian label, and her music has evolved over the many changes in her life since.
“I got my medical degree, worked in Barcelona, moved to the States, my father passed away — I lived a lot of life in those 10 years,” Millanta said. “It translates to my songs. When I was younger, my songs were more therapeutic to myself. I thought, ‘I’m just going to write and bum everybody out.’ But I think artists in the pure sense have a duty to give people something to hang onto. You can’t just bum everyone out. Now I try to tell people it’s OK to have feelings.”
