If Rodney Wood was going to attract visitors to the small town of Trinidad, it wasn’t going to be in a boring way.
The town’s tourism board tasked Wood, an artist and former director of Manitou Art Center, with putting on a signature event. He took a year to explore options.
“My thought was, ‘If you want to get people to this part of the world, I’m not going to do something common or something everybody else is doing,’” he said.
Wood kept his word with ArtoCade, a festival showcasing wild and whimsical art cars. The two-day event, with the art car parade happening Saturday, has in previous years drawn 10,000 people and more than 100 art cars, said Wood, the festival’s executive director.
It has grown to become the country’s second largest art car event, trailing behind Houston but bigger than similar events in places such as Seattle and San Francisco.
Its size caught the attention of NBC Sports Network, which will be filming ArtoCade this weekend for a new show called “Odd-O-Mobiles.” The show’s debut episode will feature ArtoCade and is set to air in January or February, Wood said.
“It’s mind-boggling that they chose little Trinidad,” he said. “It’s an honor we were odd enough for them.”
Wood attributes the event’s popularity to its weirdness. At ArtoCade, onlookers can marvel at painted cars, decorated golf carts and one that looks like a dragon. Another car is covered in cigarettes.
Wood is especially excited about a car called “Karma-dillo,” made by Rebecca Bass.
“Simply put, if it’s not a float, it’s an art car,” he said. “The beauty of the art car is anything goes. Some of them are just pretty cars.”
And they all impress first-time visitors to ArtoCade.
“We hear a lot of people say they had no idea something like this existed,” Wood said. “It’s just so out there.”
In addition to the parade, there will be arts and crafts booths, street performers, and food and drink vendors. CarDango, a party featuring circus performers and dancers, is set for Saturday evening.
“It’s not just a parade and it’s over,” Wood says.
Art car enthusiasts can travel to Trinidad any time of the year to check out the Art Cartopia Museum, which opened in December and houses 25 art cars and an art gallery.