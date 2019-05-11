As the weather starts to heat up, I look forward to making frequent visits to one of my favorite local hangouts, BJ’s Velvet Freez (1511 N. Union Blvd.).
It opened as a Tastee Freez in 1954 but became BJ’s when Bob and Jesse bought it in 1970.
The Houger family has owned BJ’s Velvet Freez since 1989 and has maintained the high-quality food and service that has made the drive-thru a Colorado Springs institution.
The BJ’s menu features French fries, burgers and sandwiches, but I’m a sucker for a Boston Shake — an ice cream sundae on top of a shake.
Pure gluttony!
