“Welcome to burger heaven,” the cook said as I approached the food truck. Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers is just that. A proper introduction? The Proper Patty ($11), of course. Lettuce, onions, cheddar cheese and a special sauce between a seasoned bun— a symphony of flavor. For the more daring, there’s The Business, combining fried onions, a house BBQ sauce, bacon and red wine-braised beef cheek. You’ll want to add waffle fries ($2) and beer cheese. For locations, follow Patty’s on Facebook.
Is this heaven? No, it's a Colorado Springs food truck | Pikes Pick
- By: Seth Boster
- Updated
- Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Air Force cadet conquered cancer to get lieutenant's bars
-
$2.3 million “Adventure Forest” to open in Denver
-
Conditions 'looking good' to take control of wildfire near Rampart Range Road
-
Air Force Thunderbirds: When and where to watch the air show, practice session
-
Orphaned mountain lion cubs to find home at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo