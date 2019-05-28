pattys.jpg
“Welcome to burger heaven,” the cook said as I approached the food truck. Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers is just that. A proper introduction? The Proper Patty ($11), of course. Lettuce, onions, cheddar cheese and a special sauce between a seasoned bun— a symphony of flavor. For the more daring, there’s The Business, combining fried onions, a house BBQ sauce, bacon and red wine-braised beef cheek. You’ll want to add waffle fries ($2) and beer cheese. For locations, follow Patty’s on Facebook.

