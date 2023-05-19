The Iron Springs Chateau is back for the summer, kicking off the season with a new original comedy melodrama.

The Historic Iron Springs Chateau Theater will open “All Trains Lead to Home — or — Training Spaces” on Friday. The show was written by the theater’s Richard Sebastian-Coleman, a local actor and playwright.

“It’s musical comedy, and it’s a blast. We have a lot of fun,” said Lori Adams-Miller, co-owner of the Iron Springs Chateau. “We take down that fourth wall and talk directly to our audience, so it’s kind of like a big cartoon.”

The melodrama tells the story of a late 19th-century Colorado railroad town named Pleasant Creek, which sits just outside the “Big City.” The community finds itself fighting against a villainous new railroad owner, who plans to stop the railroad and buy the town’s land.

“It’s pretty witty and fun — we’re having a fun time with it,” Adams-Miller said. “We like to do new material. ... He submitted it, and it’s just a fun little show. We made a couple tweaks to it, but we just love it and we decided we wanted to produce his show and he agreed that we should do it.”

Like any melodrama, the family-friendly performance will be over the top, Adams-Miller said.

“It’s played very large. We talk to the audience. We play everything forward and we make everything bigger,” Adams-Miller said. “It makes it fun for all ages, children all the way to adults. Some people don’t care for melodrama, because it is so over the top. But it’s just a very fun way to enjoy live theater.”

After the show, the theater will hold a sing-along intermission and a vaudeville-style olio.

The Iron Springs Chateau Theater has been performing for more than 60 years, Adams-Miller said.

“It’s been continually running with the exception of the pandemic since 1960, and we’re still struggling our way back from the pandemic,” she said.

While the theater will not do dinner shows this summer, it hopes to return to the tradition for Christmas.

As for the summer production, it will run through Sept. 23.