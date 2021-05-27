If you go

What: "Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine" by Iron Springs Chateau

When: Dinner at 6, 6:15 or 6:30 p.m.; 8 p.m. show, Tuesdays through Saturdays; opens Friday, runs through Oct. 2

Where: Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs

Price: $16.50-$36.50 dinner and show; $10-$19 show only; free 3 and younger; 685-5104, 685-5572, ironspringschateau.com