Catch a glimpse into the rich holiday traditions of Ireland without leaving Colorado Springs this Friday as Stargazers Theatre hosts “Irish Christmas in America.”
Produced by fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this will be the 17th year the show has brought Irish cheer to America with performances of traditional dance, song and stories.
“It’s a celebration of the Christmas experience that’s so important to the Irish,” Mac Diarmada said. “It highlights the shared experiences that we have.”
The show features traditional Irish instruments such as the fiddle and harp, as well as performances by Irish vocalists and dancers, Mac Diarmada said. The instruments used in the show, which also include the flute, uilleann pipes and bouzouki, have a long history in Ireland.
As the artists perform, historical images of Irish Christmas celebrations will be projected in the background.
“We still bring some of that history with us,” Mac Diarmada said. “We get to perform, meet people that aren’t always familiar with Irish music, but they’re coming out because it’s the holiday season.”
The lively music and energetic dancing special to Ireland’s Christmas tradition is a way to bring life to the often dreary winter season, Mac Diarmada said.
“One of my favorite things about doing the show is the celebration that the Irish and Americans bring to the season,” Mac Diarmada said. “That festivity lightens up that season so beautifully.”
The show debuted in 2005, with producer Mac Diarmada wanting to share the festive spirit with a country that has become home to many Irish immigrants.
“There is no country that is closer to ourselves, yet is different,” he said. “Probably because so many Irish people have made America their home.”
This year’s tour will include special guest singer Caitríona Sherlock from Monaghan, as well as Irish harpist Gráinne Hambly, flutist Seán Gavin, guitarist Patrick Doocey and step dancer Samantha Harvey.
After visiting Colorado Springs, the group will make a stop in Denver at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Soiled Dove Underground. Tickets for the Denver show are $30.