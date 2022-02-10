Relationships change us. They grow us. Sometimes they feel like our undoing, but we keep going back for more.
Springs Ensemble Theatre and Counterweight Theatre Lab will present “Lovesong” and “A Collection of Things We Forgot to Say,” two plays devoted to the mysteries of partnership. The show will open Thursday and run through Feb. 27.
“Part of SET’s mission is to explore the human condition,” said “Lovesong” director and SET member Daniel Robbins. “Both plays do that in terms of love and relationships and what does that look like in the real world.”
In Robert R. Lehan’s 1983 dark comedy “Lovesong,” we meet an elderly woman (Josie Adamson-Cauler) visiting with her husband (Jamie Foster) at an institution. As she tells him the story of how they fell in love more than 40 years ago after dancing to a French song, he doesn’t believe her. As the show moves along, we’re not sure who’s remembering correctly and who isn’t.
“At first glance, it seems like a sad and tragic story about the loss of memory and aging, but there’s more to it,” Robbins said. “We’re exploring the mystery of who is really out of their mind in this situation.”
It’s an especially poignant piece of theater for Robbins, who’s going through something similar in his life, as his mother has Lewy body dementia, a common type of progressive dementia.
“I see her deteriorating,” he said. “She remembers who I am. We can have a minute of conversation. We wanted to explore and celebrate treasured memories, and not dwell on the pain and sorrow. That’s there, but it’s more than that. It’s a rediscovery of what is true and what is not.”
Counterweight Theatre Lab will present “A Collection of Things We Forgot to Say,” by Maggie Goscinski, an exploration into what we do and do not say in relationships. The 30-minute play consists of four vignettes, each one featuring a pair of people whose relationship is at a different stage.
“There are a lot of things we don’t say, not because they’re hurtful or scandalous, but because they seem obvious or we don’t notice,” said director and Counterweight Artistic Director Ethan Everhart.
Goscinski’s script appealed to him because it’s relatable to anybody who’s been in an intimate relationship.
“It’s not saccharine. It’s not corny. It’s funny and sad,” he said. “It struck me as human. It’s very good at packing a lot of human emotion into just a few pages.”
