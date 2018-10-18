Intense "Red Dead Redemption 2" launch trailer brings the drama
Terry Terrones
Derailed trains, angry bears and explosions highlight a tension filled launch trailer for the highly anticipated Rocktar video game, "Red Dead Redemption. The trailer is short, only one minute long, but it certainly does enough to make you want to run out and pre-order the game, if you haven't already.
"Red Dead Redemption 2" is set in 1899, near the end of the old west. Gamers take on the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang of outlaws. RDR2 will be availabe for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners on October 26th.
You can view the launch trailer for yourself here. I'd post it but the game is rated M for Mature. Since you have to be age 17 or older to play the game, the video is age gated.
