Several new art exhibits will debut this week in the Pikes Peak region.
‘In Love with the Curve:’ Work of Bill Burgess
When: Friday-Oct. 26
Where: The Bridge Gallery and Commons Gallery, 218 W Colorado Ave.
Price: Free
This exhibit features works by the late Bill Burgess, the Colorado Springs sculptor behind “Continuum” in America the Beautiful Park. Burgess made art in the Pikes Peak Region for 50 years and has sculptures around the state. An array of his sculptures, paintings and drawings will be on display.
Out of Context
When: Through Dec. 13
Where: Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 111
Price: Free, culturaloffice.org
You likely could pick out an old car door in a photo, but what if that door was zoomed in a lot? Colorado Springs-born artist Tim Davis invites viewers to see such industrial objects, and the world, through a different lens in his work. His images have been shown in galleries across the country and have been featured in magazines and on book covers. This exhibit opened Tuesday.
UV: UltraVision Art Experience
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: 219 W. Colorado Ave.
Price: $10 in advance at eventbrite.com and $15 at the door (admission includes complimentary drink)
Step into an interactive art experience, with performances by local artists and installations relating to fashion, video, sculpture, glass, Ikebana (Japanese art of flower arrangement), theater, music, dance, paint and more. The main event will be an ultraviolet, three-dimensional exhibit as well as an ART LIVE painting, dance and piano performance.
‘A Tale of Two Sisters’
When: Friday-Oct. 26
Where: Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E Colorado Ave.
Price: Free, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com
Among the four new exhibits this week at Cottonwood Center for the Arts is a “A Tale of Two Sisters,” which shows the work of sisters Tish Lacy Reed, who is based in Colorado Springs, and Beverly Floyd, who is based in Connecticut. Reed and Floyd each make their own unique art in an array of mediums, including oil, cold wax, collage, painting, block printing and beeswax. Their collaborative collection “tells a story of the ethereal, fanciful, and dream-like,” according to Cottonwood’s website.
Tactile: A Textile Festival for Families
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: Free, textileswest.org
Learn all about textiles and fibers at the fourth annual event, which features lectures, make-and-take stations, artwork showcases and crafts. Food trucks will be on site.
Pikes Peak Zine Fest
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 25 W Kiowa St.
Price: Free
This inaugural event cheers on the do-it-yourself artists, those who make or are interested in zines, poetry illustrating and other art forms. More than 30 artists will exhibit their work. For more info, visit pikespeakzinefest.tumblr.com.
Outsider Art: Collection of Victor Keen
When: Saturday-Jan. 12
Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N Santa Fe Ave. Pueblo
Price: Museum admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for children
Self-taught artists often don’t get much attention, or the same amount of attention as trained artists. This is why another term has emerged for these works: Outsider art. And, for this exhibit, outsider artists are the star of the show. Artists such as Adolf Wölfli, Martín Ramírez, Lee Godie and George Widener will be on display as well as the collection of Victor Keen, a native of Pueblo.
Other exhibits
• “There’s Music Between Spaces, Stepped Leader and Return Stroke,” works by Brett Andrus, and “Dimension,” sculptural exhibit, works by Sean O’Meallie, Wendy Mike, Jodie Bliss, Sandy Friedman, Friday-Oct. 24, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E Boulder St., abigailkreusergallery.com
• “West by West,” works by Teresa Elliott and Jill Soukup, Saturday-Nov. 26, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee St., Denver. gallery1261.com