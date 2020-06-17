I used to spend a lot of time drinking in the (distant) past, often while wearing enough yards of velvet there was a good excuse and a cushion if I happened to trip over uneven cobblestones, or a jester, or something.
What I drank was mead if I could get it. Red wine, if I couldn’t. Not because I didn’t like beer, but because perambulating a Renaissance festival with a mug of Killian’s Irish Red or Sam Adams was a) not delicious and b) anachronistic, even for a historical loiterer whose “corset” involved Velcro.
I never gave much thought to the history of beer, to what — and if — people were imbibing back in the day, until I attended a small fest held at a living history site in Washington. My dinner at Camlann Medieval Village came with a wooden bowl of ale made using ingredients and in the brewing traditions of rural England, circa 1376.
It was unlike anything I had ever tasted. Lightly carbonated, strange, fruity, spicy and … good.
I can’t confirm that first “true historic brew” was a gruit, but I think so. Because Nano 108’s St. Arnulf’s Remedy Ale transported me back to those days of (personal) yore.
And it wasn’t the only one. Last Saturday, I got to step back in time to sample 10 historical brews honoring Arnold of Metz, a seventh-century Frankish bishop and patron saint of beer, as a “celebrity” judge for the 2020 Pilgrimage of Pints.
“We sent them (brewers) some historical context about St. Arnold himself, where the famous phrase came from, ‘Don’t drink the water, drink the beer,’ and also provided some context to them about what might be appropriate styles and things to consider when you’re trying to put together a historically, somewhat accurate beer,” said contest coordinator Bob McKee.
The styles on display included gruits and saisons, sours, Belgian darks and Tripels, interpreted by brewers imagining how they might have played out some 1,400 years ago.
“We can only speculate, because nobody knows for sure exactly what was served at the time,” McKee said. “So we provided some of those thoughts and allowed the brewers to do their own research.”
Nano’s gruit/lite saison won gold in the “What Would Arnold Brew” category. Brewer Zachary Weller made his 3.8% ABV entry with cardamom, ginger, clove, cinnamon, coriander and pears, which he figured would have been local and available during Arnold’s time.
And since ales “were the drink of choice to survive the plague, and drank as medicinal purposes, what better beer to make than a Medicinal Ale? Medicine has power. Every Ailment needs a Remedy,” wrote Weller, in a two- page handout about the beer provided to judges and everyone who ordered the beer at his Colorado Springs brewery.
Storybook Brewing’s Belgian Dark Strong Ale, aged in a Holy Cross wine barrel, took gold in the Technical Award/Judges Choice category for a brew that, as one judge put it, is like a “port wine meets a dark strong ale.”
The reinvisioned Pilgrimage and beer competition was meant to inspire brewers and encourage craft beer fans to continue supporting local breweries during the COVID-19 shutdown, as well as raise money for Westside CARES.
Even with the cancellation of this year’s nonprofit Feast of St. Arnold beer festival, which would have been held June 13, 220 people participated in the challenge, earning cool swag and — for the approximately 60 who visited and collected stickers from enough breweries — discounts to next year’s festival.