Stephen Trimble waited a year after his dad died to open the file.
He had waited basically his whole life, too, to metaphorically open the file.
Inside was everything, or mostly everything, left of his older brother. That’s why he calls it The Mike File.
In the real Mike File, there were letters, photos, newspaper clippings and other documents relating to his late brother’s heartbreaking life and death.
The journey Trimble went on after opening the file is the subject of his latest book, also called “The Mike File.” He’s launching the book, his 25th, with an event at Denver’s BookBar on Sept. 28.
Trimble, a Denver native and 1972 graduate of Colorado College who now lives in Torrey, Utah, typically writes about Western landscapes and their people.
So, this book, a memoir, is unlike any of his others.
In the intensely personal story, Trimble takes readers along as learns hard truths about his brother and himself. It took him nine years to research and write what ended up being a rather short book. It’s 20,000 words. And it’s small. Because it’s part of the “Little Bound Books Essay Series” by Homebound Productions, the 4-by-6-inch book could fit in your pocket.
It offers a mix of things: detective story, social history, journey of self-discovery, and compassionate and unsparing memorial to a family and a forgotten life.
“The Mike File,” as a preview of the book reads, “will move every reader with a relative or friend touched by psychiatric illness or disability.”
Writing it, Trimble says, was an “emotional journey for me.”
“I had always pretty much avoided the story of my brother,” he said. “I realized it’s something I needed to grapple with.”
When his parents were alive, they didn’t want to talk about Mike. So they didn’t.
“In writing this memoir, I’ve set out to reach beyond our family mantra,” Trimble said.
The mantra went something like this: “I had an older brother, a half-brother, who left home when I was 6. He was diagnosed sequentially as retarded, schizophrenic and epileptic. He died years ago.”
That’s all Trimble had to say about Mike. Until now.
The book opens with one of Trimble’s few memories of his brother. He’s 6 and hiding in the garage while 14-year-old Mike yelled violently at their mother. A few days later, his parents had Mike admitted to Colorado Psychopathic Hospital for evaluation. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He never again lived at the family home.
Trimble had heard little about Mike’s life after that. He knew how Mike’s life ended: He died alone in a Denver boarding home, three days before anyone found him, at 33.
The family, estranged from Mike, found out about his death via a story on the front page of The Denver Post. It was a story about the system failing people with mental illness and exposing the “ratholes” where they were housed. The headline read, “Death Knocked… but only Mike was listening.”
Trimble had to dig far and wide to put the pieces of Mike’s life together, and he writes about that in a real- time sort of way. He got a copy of his brother’s autopsy and found his name in the archives at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo Museum. He talked to family members about what they remembered and interviewed psychologists and social workers. He read Mike’s old report cards from school, when one teacher commented that Mike had a “hard road ahead.” He tracked down the surviving family members of Mike’s biological father. He tracked, as he writes, “the evolution of mental health treatment in 20th century America.”
“Each one of those things filled out who he was,” Trimble said. “I kept trying to hear him and really bring him to life.”
Trimble also writes with heart and honesty about how he handled having a brother like Mike. How he just didn’t give much thought to Mike’s life and how hard it was. How he came to define himself as “Not Mike” and “mostly an only child.” In the process of putting “The Mike File” together, Trimble realized how important it was to know and tell Mike’s story.
A previous version of the book was more than 200 pages and full of family history and findings about mental health.
“And nobody could finish it,” Trimble said.
So, he cut the manuscript down to 80 pages. He made it mostly about Mike.
“It was a search for empathy more than anything,” Trimble said. “I hope what comes out of this for readers is that they have empathy for Mike, that they have gone with me on this journey to re-create his life, that they increase their own compassion and empathy for Mike and people like him.”
Trimble also touches on how Mike’s life “mirrored the history of our treatment of mental illness in America.”
“It’s a real tragedy and it’s not much better than it was in the ’70s,” he said.
Near the end of the book, Trimble imagines “how we could have done right by Mike.”
It’s an alternative, Trimble said, “that might have granted me a lifelong relationship with my big brother.”