Lin-Manuel Miranda fans will appreciate the 2019/2020 lineup by the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company.
The “Hamilton” creator’s Tony Award-winning 2008 musical “In the Heights” is set for the spring of 2020 at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
Kicking off the Mainstage Theatre Season is the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the 2003 mystery novel by British writer Mark Haddon.
Author Cheryl Strayed also will be feted. The play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on her 2012 collection of essays of the same name compiled from her “Dear Sugar” advice column, is set to open in November.
Subscriptions are $66 to $252 and on sale now.
Single tickets for the Mainstage Series start at $20 and single tickets for the Family and Studio Series are $10 to $20 and go on sale July 25.
Tickets for select Wednesday night shows are $20 and available for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Silent Sky” and “In the Heights.” Call 634-5583 or go online to coloradocollege.edu/fac.
Mainstage Theatre Season
• Sept. 26-Oct. 20: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted for stage by Simon Stephens
• Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020: “The Sound of Music,” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
• Feb. 13, 2020-March 1, 2020: “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the novel by Robert James Waller, by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown
• April 2-19, 2020: “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson
• May 28, 2020-June 21, 2020: “In the Heights,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes
Family and Studio
Series Season
• Sept. 14-Oct. 13: “Busytown: The Musical,” based on the book by Richard Scarry, by Kevin Kling and Michael Koerner
• Nov. 8-Dec. 1: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos
• March 6, 2020-April 5, 2020: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, adapted for stage by Dwayne Hartford
• June 26, 2020-July 19, 2020: “Lonely Planet,” by Steven Dietz
Special added attractions
• Oct. 25-27: “Carrie the Musical: A Staged Concert,” based on the book by Stephen King, by Lawrence D. Cohen, Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford
• April 24, 2020-May 3, 2020: “Men on Boats,” by Jaclyn Backhaus.