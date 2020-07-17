Barely any selfies can be found on the Selfie Museum’s Instagram page.
There are, however, plenty of photos that might make your own Instagram page look like it could use some work. There’s a photo of a guy passionately singing into a microphone while standing on top of a washing machine. There’s a family that appears super happy to be sitting in an empty bathtub. And there’s a young woman wearing a fabulous ball gown on a love seat. Above her hangs a portrait of Mona Lisa (who is holding a cellphone, by the way).
None of that was happening during a recent visit, just days before the museum’s grand opening at its new location at 1531 Stout St. in downtown Denver.
The museum was empty of people, poses and pictures.
Instead, there were paint cans and the smell of acetone as co-owner Alex Kurylin and his small staff put the final touches on building the place, what he calls chapter two of the museum.
The Selfie Museum originally opened as a pop-up in September near the 16th Street Mall. It was instantly a hit, so Kurylin made it permanent.
Kurylin opened a Seattle location in February.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “People just loved it.”
As the coronavirus outbreak shut down his museum and other attractions in Denver, Kurylin thought it was time to move into a bigger space.
“We had outgrown the other building, so we thought this was good timing,” he said.
The new one sports 25 installations for visitors to use as their photo-shoot playground. Options include a yellow punching bag next to block letters spelling out “Fudge your bad vibes,” a neon sign that reads “I can’t control my selfie,” a wall of yellow bubble gum machines and another made of bamboo that comes with a gaggle of props to hold up. There’s also a wall full of doughnut pillows and a room painted entirely of bright pink decor and a hideaway made of fake flowers. There’s a banana room and a wall of cassette tapes.
With each installation, there are endless ways to take photos. Each one comes with lighting to make your photo better, too.
Although the museum provides the seemingly perfect photo backdrop, it doesn’t click for some visitors. At the former location, some people walked in and look confused for the first five or so minutes before eventually asking Kurylin, “What do we do here?”
His response is usually something like, “Just walk around have fun.”
And take photos, of course.
“Maybe it sounds awkward,” Kurylin said. “You’re coming here just to take photos.”
But it’s not awkward for long.
“It’s not just pictures, but memories,” Kurylin said. “People walk out laughing and smiling.”
And they walk out, probably, with photos to post on Instagram.
“It’s all about Instagram and likes,” Kurylin said. “This is a good place to show off.”