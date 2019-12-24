Hip-hop has never been high on my listening list, but the Netflix reality special “Rhythm + Flow” tops my streaming list. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. return to their home cities — New York, Chicago and Atlanta, respectively — in search of the next star. Over 10 episodes, they pick their favorites and bring them together to compete in Los Angeles. It’s an R-rated, unrelenting look into the underground world of rap and young, creative dreamers hoping to flip their fortunes.
In search of the next hip-hop star | Pikes Pick
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
