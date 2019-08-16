In-N-Out Burger has submitted a plan to the city of Lone Tree to open a restaurant in the Park Meadows shopping area. If approved, it would be the first In-N-Out Burger in the Denver metro area.
“Our goal here is simple, build one of our first (if not THE first) Colorado locations in the City of Lone Tree, and become a proud member of your community,” wrote project manager Aaron M Anderson in site improvement plan to the city.
The proposed project will include the demolition and removal of the existing Suds Factory Car Wash, and Conoco fueling station. In its place a new 3,867 square foot restaurant building.