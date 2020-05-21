It can be a real struggle to even remember what day it is right now, so no worries if you’ve missed out on recent releases from the music world.
Some are inspired by the pandemic and some are inspired by normal songwriting things, such as love, heartbreak and driving pickups.
Here are a few new tunes worth checking out:
“Forever” by Fletcher — I was already a big fan of this song when I noticed something on the pop singer’s Instagram account. “I made something special for you guys while in quarantine,” she wrote. It turned out to be a stripped version of the heartbreak song disguised as a happy-go-lucky bop. Fletcher says the song has always made her emotional, but this version especially gets to her. “I think I could love you forever,” she sings. “As long as forever don’t start right now.”
“I Called Mama” by Tim McGraw — Mother’s Day is over, but it’s still cool to call your mom or a mother figure in your life. That’s according to McGraw, who we can trust for advice. He has plenty of simple wisdom to offer in this country story, such as buying a Slim Jim and soda and watching the river flow. “I got to really thinkin’ this morning,” he says. “About what’s important.”
“Together” by King and Country — How about a little togetherness, especially right about now? The Nashville, Tenn.-based duo teamed up with Christian music-makers Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly for this song. In a behind-the-scenes video, the band’s members (and brothers) Joel and Luke Smallbone said the song has been in the works for a while but came together at the right time.
“I find it amazing that a song that we couldn’t finish back then is really dealing with the core issues in (regards) to what I think a lot of people are struggling with right now,” Luke Smallbone said in the video. “They feel isolated, they feel like they’re lonely.”
“Circles” by Dashboard Confessional — Maybe it doesn’t matter what others think about Post Malone, the hit singer/rapper who has plenty of fans and haters. It’s clear he has the respect of Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba, which means something. To me, at least. Check out Carrabba’s cover of “Circles” — a delightfully surprising choice — he recorded for Spotify Singles.
“I Dare You” by Kelly Clarkson — When Clarkson released this song, she wanted the world to be able to hear it. So she teamed up with five international artists to create versions in Arabic, French, Hebrew, Spanish and German. “You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice,” Clarkson sings, “I dare you to love.” The singer told NBC morning show anchor Hoda Kotb that she has been working on the song for more than a year. “We were going to shelve it for a minute, but I thought, ‘Maybe people need this message today,’” she said.