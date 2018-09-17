Sad songs, if you know your FM radio history, say so much. But as much as we’re willing to cry along with ballads, a lot of viewers don’t want to be brought low by watching sad TV.
Long accustomed to shows under the catchall description of “dark,” viewers are willing to stomach a lot of unfortunate events, violent outcomes and fatal plot twists that define most of TV’s highly praised recent classics. The sadness, though, is usually an afterthought, not a theme.
In several shows premiering or returning this fall, characters living and dead are trapped in low emotional ebbs and visually drab circumstances. It’s a surplus of sad TV, and not merely the two-Kleenex-per-episode kind practiced so skillfully by NBC’s Emmy-winning drama “This Is Us,” which returns for its third season Sept. 25. ABC is trying emotionally similar terrain with “A Million Little Things” (premiering Sept. 26), in which three men try to cope with the suicide of their mutual friend.
Amazon’s series “Forever” (premiering Friday) stars comic actors Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph as a married couple stuck in a pleasant but boring loop of routines. The streaming service has done everything it can to protect the show’s big twist (revealed in the second episode) from being spoiled. You’ll hear about it soon enough; for now I would only note that “Forever” skillfully opens a philosophical can of worms: What if our most mundane days are our best days?
“Forever” makes an interesting companion piece to NBC’s hit comedy “The Good Place,” which returns for a third season Sept. 27. It depicts an afterlife that is surreal and disappointing to its inhabitants, who’ve long since realized they didn’t go to the Good Place when they died. The show’s humor is fast and cutting, whereas on “Forever” it is slow and sure. But both shows capitalize on the existential dread that accompanies the concept of eternity.
Back in the land of the unhappily living, Facebook Watch’s “Sorry for Your Loss” (premiering Tuesday) is a highly intimate portrait of a young advice columnist (Elizabeth Olsen) grieving the sudden death of her husband. As the title suggests, the series dwells in the zone where no amount of sympathy from others can do the trick.
Imagine “Sorry for Your Loss” as an elevator pitch to network execs: It’s about a sad person who cries a lot.
Although “This Is Us” rekindled broadcast and cable interest in cathartic journeys for teary-eyed viewers, the streaming networks (Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, et al.) tend to take bigger chances on gloomier and more cynical material.
Shows such as “Sorry for Your Loss” feel like the worthy descendants of independent cinema of 20 or so years ago, which thrived on stories of personal sorrow and angst. Take a sad, 100-minute indie film and stretch its gloominess out for eight, 10 or 12 episodes, lasting a season or two (or longer), and you’re ready to compete in today’s peak-TV industry.
Such series prefer bland settings that feel antiseptic, claustrophobic or both, perfect for characters mired in their feelings. Netflix’s “Maniac” (premiering Friday) stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as test subjects in a drug trial that seeks to cure mental illness. They live in a world that is futuristic yet depressingly retro (a place only hipsters could devise) and vaguely Orwellian. It almost goes without saying that their characters are down in the dumps.
One can stand only so much of this sullen material. Yet it’s important to not shut out these shows simply because they don’t cheer you up or help you escape. TV always will have plenty of frivolous shows that can do that.
We have a lot of unresolved worry and fear about loss, death and grief. It’s hard to watch sometimes, but I find it more depressing to think of viewers changing the channel just because they don’t want to feel it.