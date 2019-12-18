More New Year's Eve dining options

Need some help selecting the right bubbly for the welcome 2020? Then this wine tasting is for you. The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, will have a Holiday Sparkling Wine Tasting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For $50, you taste eight fizzie wines including Champagnes, Proseccos, cremants and cavas with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Call 598-8667 for reservations.

