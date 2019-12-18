Need some help selecting the right bubbly for the welcome 2020? Then this wine tasting is for you. The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, will have a Holiday Sparkling Wine Tasting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For $50, you taste eight fizzie wines including Champagnes, Proseccos, cremants and cavas with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Call 598-8667 for reservations.
If you're looking for some bubbly for New Year's Eve, check out this wine tasting
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
