Had things gone normally, I wouldn’t have given Netflix’s “Insatiable” the thought it takes to review. The ghastly dramedy is about a manipulative Georgia teenager who gets swept into the melodramatic vortex of the local beauty- pageant scene. My motto in the peak TV glut: Sometimes no review is the review. A few minutes into the first episode, it’s clear that “Insatiable” isn’t worth anybody’s time or words.
Yet here we are, having to say something, mostly because 100,000-plus people were moved, after seeing a trailer for the series, to sign one of those utterly useless online petitions and cry out from the bottomless pit of Twitter, demanding that Netflix pre-empt “Insatiable” and never stream it.
The show’s alleged crime? Egregious fat-shaming, vis-a-vis its main character, Patty (Debby Ryan), a socially ostracized, overweight high school student. Ryan wears the kind of prosthetic enhancements that used to get Courteney Cox so many laughs in the “fat Monica” flashbacks on “Friends” all those unwoke years ago. Patty soon undergoes an implausible transformation, after she’s injured in a fistfight with a homeless man in front of a convenience store. While her jaw is wired shut for a few months, the pounds melt away.
At her trial for assault, Patty’s attorney, Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), is smitten with his client’s newfound va-va-voom. Bob, you see, is a pageant coach, married to a Southern belle (Alyssa Milano), yet flouncy and flamboyant in his every step and swish. If there was any pre-outrage about that stereotype, I must have missed it.
Bob’s sworn enemy, in the courtroom and the pageant scene, is the similarly effeminate local prosecutor, also named Bob (Christopher Gorham), who grooms his daughter to win all the local contests.
The episodes, all at least 20 minutes too long, are propelled by the animosity among its many characters, each of whom is sort of rotten to the core, including another conniving contestant coach named Stella (Beverly D’Angelo). Stella soon schemes to steal Patty from Bob Armstrong.
The show specializes in the easiest forms of scripted cruelty and snark. The fat-shaming is brief and nowhere nearly as harmful as the middling idiocy of the entire effort. That’s my review and also a scolding: If you’re watching this, you need better things to do.
Hold on, I’m not done. “Insatiable” was ordered by the CW network, which wisely passed on airing it, at which point Netflix snatched it up. By design, Netflix has little interest in developing anything like a house style or sense of smell for the many half-OK series it throws our way every month. Instead, anything and everything goes.
Even with the scant data the company makes available for public scrutiny, it’s clear that Netflix slowly is skewing toward a teen- and young-adult market, because who else is willing to binge-watch as much mediocrity as a shut-in, wired-up teenager? This is probably what vexed “Insatiable’s” pre-detractors, who saw in the trailer a blunt and harmfully inaccurate message that overweight kids don’t amount to anything until they become thin.
The show premiered this month, and all 13 episodes are now available. Its creator, Lauren Gussis, asked viewers to hold off their outrage until they’d at least seen it. And it’s true, if you tilt the angle slightly, “Insatiable” can come across as a wry take on pageant culture and its nonsense, including its warped beauty standards. I’m glad that Netflix, which is so big it can play deaf with most of its critics, never flinched and let the series stream as scheduled.