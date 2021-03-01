Humorist Jeanne Robertson to perform in Colorado Springs

Humorist Jeanne Robertson will perform Oct. 31 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets go on sale Friday. Courtesy.

Storyteller Jeanne Robertson will spin some yarns at Pikes Peak Center this fall.

The 77-year-old humorist will bring "The Still Rocking Tour" to Colorado Springs on Oct. 31. Tickets are $32-$82 and go on sale Friday. Go online to pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.

Robertson has released nine DVDs, four books and has hundreds of hours of content on SiriusXM radio. Her most-requested bits include "Don't Go to Vegas Without a Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked" and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

