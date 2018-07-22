Cast: Andre Holland (“Moonlight,” “Selma”), Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness,” “Heavenly Creatures”), Bill Skarsgard (“It,” “Allegiant”), Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”), Sissy Spacek (“The Help,” “Carrie”), Scott Glenn (“The Hunt for Red October”), Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”)
Airs: The first season premieres Wednesday on Hulu
The premise: Set in the Stephen King multiverse, “Castle Rock” is an original story from the master of psychological horror. Set in the town of Castle Rock, Maine, the series focuses on Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), a death row attorney lured to the town by an anonymous phone call.
Highs: Castle Rock, Maine, seems like a tranquil place. It’s so scenic, it looks as if it were taken right out of a New England postcard (it was filmed in Lancaster, Mass.), with homes featuring wide clapboards and plenty of deciduous trees. But Castle Rock is not idyllic. It has a past no one likes to discuss. It’s almost as if the town has some evil surrounding it, which is why people are surprised but not shocked to find a young man (Bill Skarsgard) locked in a cage in a previously unexplored area of Shawshank Prison.
If Shawshank Prison sounds familiar, it should. “The Shawshank Redemption” is one of Stephen King’s best adapted works, and it gets significant screen time here. Other King novels that are referenced, albeit infrequently, are “Apt Pupil,” “Pet Sematary” and “Stand By Me.” King’s fingerprints are all over “Castle Rock,” as are some of his trademark literary devices.
“Castle Rock’s” protagonist, Henry Deaver, is a stereotypical hero. He’s a good man but with a troublesome past that leaves him an outcast in his own hometown. “Castle Rock” also features a surprising amount of humor. This series is intense and brooding, but there are welcome moments of levity.
Real estate agent Molly (Melanie Lynskey) has had a lifelong crush and a deep connection to Henry. She’s awkward in a good way. Fast-talking townie Jackie (Jane Levy) cleverly mixes honesty and wit. She’s a perfect example of the type of people from New England I adore. Scott Glenn also shines as a retired sheriff. He’s a gruff father figure whom Henry doesn’t listen to, even though he should.
As you would expect from a Stephen King production, “Castle Rock” is full of mystery. Most of the perplexity centers on the unnamed man found in the bowels of Shawshank. How did he get there? Why was the warden so fearful of him? The questions slowly get answered through multiple story lines that are sure to keep viewers glued to their seats.
Lows: “Castle Rock” feels at times as if it’s being weird just for the sake of being weird. In one uncomfortable scene, kids are wearing masks and holding a mock trial in the middle of the night. Why? It doesn’t really matter. There’s also a character introduced midway through the season who seems important, but it turns out he’s there for shock value. Moments like these happen too often.
More disconcerting is the wavering plot. When the series connects its multiple plot lines to the unnamed Shawshank prisoner, “Castle Rock” is riveting. But when it deviates to uninteresting side topics, it’s akin to watching “Family Guy” non-sequiturs. This series has an annoying case of ADD.
Grade (C+): After watching the first four episodes of “Castle Rock,” the character that resonated most was the one with the fewest lines. Bill Skarsgard, despite minimal dialogue and a slight frame, is genuinely creepy and menacing as a prisoner who may be more than he seems. Genuine performances such as Skarsgard’s should keep audiences invested even when “Castle Rock” temporarily veers off course.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.