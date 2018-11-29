Tony Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman will bring his "The Man. The Music. The Show." to Denver next year.
He'll perform July 10 at Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
The Australian film and Broadway star will perform songs from last year's Academy Award-nominated film "The Greatest Showman," in which he starred, "Les Misérables" and more, accompanied by a live orchestra.
He's famous for his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" film series, "Kate and Leopold," "Van Helsing" and "The Prestige." He won a Tony for the 2003 production of "The Boy From Oz."