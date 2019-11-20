When you reach a certain level of fame, you learn something: Don’t Google yourself.
Electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling knows this.
So she tends to stay away from Googling herself or combing through comments on her YouTube channel, where she has 12 million subscribers and more than 2 billion views.
For a music video shoot with Switchfoot, though, that’s what she had to do.
The concept for “Voices” called for hateful online comments to be projected behind the musicians and written on their faces and arms.
To find those comments, she pulled up Google and searched “I hate Lindsey Stirling.”
She spent hours reading the results.
“What I found was so nasty and horrible,” Stirling said in a phone interview ahead of her show Monday at The Broadmoor World Arena. “And it was not just one sentence. There were paragraphs.”
She found a blog titled, “No disrespect, but I hate Stirling,” which is repeatedly seen in the “Voices” video.
Later in the video, which was released this month, are these words: “Her face is terrible. She looks like a meth addict.”
“It’s just crazy to think I could Google ‘I hate Lindsey Stirling’ and find a plethora (of posts) — not just one thing, but like lots of things,” she said. “It made me really sad.”
And then she thought about the meaning of “Voices.”
“The whole message of the video is deciding what voices you’re going to listen to,” she said. “Of course you’re going to feel it; it’s going to hurt. But then you have to decide to move on.”
Stirling moved on, telling herself, “No, I’m not going to let this pull me down and I’m not going to let this make me feel horrible about myself.”
Talking with Stirling, you quickly can tell the 33-year-old performer also spends time giving motivational speeches. A lot of what she says could be printed in cursive and framed on a bedroom wall. Take this line, for example: “Positivity is one of the most powerful choices you can make.”
You also can tell Stirling practices what she preaches. Every day, she writes in a gratitude journal, prays and reads scriptures from the Bible.
Positivity isn’t always the easy choice, however.
The nation was introduced to Stirling in 2010, when she competed on the fifth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” In the years since she was voted off the show, Stirling has spoken often about the hurtful words she received from the celebrity judges. Piers Morgan said her performance sounded “like a bunch of rats being strangled.” Sharon Osborne told Stirling she wouldn’t be able to “fill a Vegas theater.”
Stirling has proven them wrong, finding success after success with her elaborate YouTube videos, besting Gwen Stefani and Sia for the No. 1 new Christmas release with her “Warmer in the Winter” album in 2017 and placing second that year on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
The Christmas album proved to be the catalyst for the popular “Warmer in the Winter” tour, which has become an annual tradition that Stirling describes as “a really fun New Age Nutcracker.”
“I realized, ‘Oh my goodness. I feel like I was made for Christmas,’” she said. “I turn into a Christmas pixie when I go on that stage.”
During the show, when Stirling often is covered in glitter, she feels how she always wants to feel: Powerful.
That’s the theme Stirling explores in her new album “Artemis,” named after the goddess of the moon.
“It stems from this place where I feel like we all have the power to shine,” she said. “I love the symbolism of the moon. No matter how many times it gets covered up by shadow, and it disappears sometimes even, it still continuously pushes back through into the light.”
Stirling, always one for a metaphor, said she sometimes feels covered up by dark shadows.
“I have hard days,” she said. “I let the opinions of others matter way too much to me. ... It starts with what other people are saying and then it becomes your own voice. It becomes a part of you.”
Much of her career is built on social media so she can’t avoid the occasional hater on Instagram or YouTube.
“If I see that happening, I don’t let myself go there anymore or let it destroy my day,” Stirling said. “Just because it’s thrown at you doesn’t mean you have to let it stay.”
In a way, Stirling does what she is shown doing near the end of the video for “Voices.” She wipes off the hateful words.
“You have to consciously make the decision,” Stirling said. “Whether it’s comments or whether it’s just the voices in your own head, you have to say, ‘I’m going to listen to the good ones. I’m going to say the good ones.’”