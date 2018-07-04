In the new Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” the Dutton family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S., a swath of Montana wild that’s about the size of Rhode Island.
They monitor their territory on horseback and in helicopters. They wear cowboy hats and business suits. They seek justice through court orders and by the pistols they keep holstered around their waists.
As patriarch John Dutton, Kevin Costner embodies an American contradiction: You can take the frontiersman out of the Old West, but you can’t take the Old West out of the frontiersman.
Created by Taylor Sheridan, “Yellowstone” is the latest play on the Western from a screenwriter and director who specializes in 21st-century twists on the genre. His scripts for “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River,” the latter of which he also directed, are all about lawmen and outlaws squaring off in an unsettled expanse, whether they’re cartels infiltrating the Mexican border, bank robbers peeling through West Texas or government agents seeking a killer on an Indian reservation.
While the Western, traditional or otherwise, has been left for dead by Hollywood movie studios, neo-Westerns such as “Yellowstone” are finding a home on television, which can better accommodate a niche genre than risk-averse blockbusters. No matter whether these shows are set in the past, such as the Netflix limited series “Godless,” or the future, such as the HBO mind-bender “Westworld,” Western themes of identity, enterprise, power and violence are made newly relevant, shot through with the gun-toting brio that once enthralled audiences in the genre’s heyday.
Although Westerns are known to operate with the moral simplicity of Black Hats and White Hats, the current wave of TV neo-Westerns works in shades of gray. Both Sheridan and “Godless” writer Scott Frank cite Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” as a touchstone for their shows, which are short on unambiguous heroes.
“Godless” was conceived as a feature film in 2004, but even a genre wizard of Frank’s caliber, with scripts such as “Get Shorty,” “Out of Sight” and “Minority Report” to his credit, couldn’t get it financed. Frank was told the Western “didn’t travel,” which means it doesn’t play well in the overseas market, and it wasn’t until his producer, Steven Soderbergh, started experimenting in television, with the HBO biopic “Beyond the Candelabra” and the Cinemax series “The Knick,” that he was encouraged to expand the concept into a 7½-hour series for Netflix.
With elements plucked from standards such as “Rio Bravo” and “Once Upon a Time in the West,” “Godless” embraces the tropes of a rollicking ‘50s Western and the darkly philosophical anti-Westerns of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, but with the feminist twist of an 1880s mining town run entirely by women widowed by a silver-mine collapse. After so much resistance to his original movie script, Frank was surprised by how quickly the miniseries got the green light.
“What’s happening with Netflix and the other streaming services,” Frank said, “is that they’re swallowing up a lot of genres that have been forgotten by movies — not just the Western, but any genre for adults. The movies are largely real estate now for superheroes or really broad comedies and action extravaganzas.”
In “Westworld,” a reimagining of Michael Crichton’s 1973 sci-fi shoot-’em-up about an Old West theme park populated by malfunctioning robot “hosts,” Jonathan Nolan and his wife, Lisa Joy, engage in the dark fantasy of wealthy guests in a lawless playground of sex and violence. But their focus on the hosts and their uncannily humanlike qualities bring the show to a point in season two where they’re trying to find their own stake in an unsettled and perilous world, like synthetic pioneers.
For Nolan, the show has been a natural opportunity to examine the Western from the inside out. Westerns “are filled with transgression and sin and betrayal, because that’s what we like to watch.”
Although some recent Western-themed films have opened to critical acclaim, television has the sprawl to give these questions some serious consideration, and the flexibility to revive a genre that hasn’t been commercially viable at the multiplexes for years. And its timelessness is borne out by shows that take place in the 1880s, the present day and some point in the distant future where android cowboys are indistinguishable from true grit.
The Western is dead. Long live the Western.