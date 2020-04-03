If you’ve already plowed through the backlog on your DVR and blown through every episode of “Tiger King” on Netflix and are looking for something to binge watch, HBO has you covered.
The network recently announced that they’re offering almost 500 hours of programming for free starting on Friday, April 3. The list of available programming includes every episode of nine hit HBO TV shows like “The Sopranos,” “Barry” and “Veep.”
Twenty films are streamable for free, including the recently released features “Blinded by the Light,” “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” Ten documentaries and docuseries are also available.
All of the free content is accessible by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.
Check out the list below for the series, films and documentaries you can access right now.
9 full TV series
"Ballers" (5 Seasons)
"Barry" (2 Seasons)
"Silicon Valley" (6 Seasons)
"Six Feet Under" (5 Seasons)
"The Sopranos" (7 Seasons)
"Succession" (2 Seasons)
"True Blood" (7 Seasons
"Veep" (7 Seasons)
"The Wire" (5 Seasons)
20 Films
"Arthur"
"Arthur 2: On the Rocks"
"Blinded By the Light"
"The Bridges of Madison County"
"Crazy, Stupid, Love"
"Empire of the Sun"
"Forget Paris"
"Happy Feet Two"
"Isn't It Romantic?"
"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
"Midnight Special"
"My Dog Skip"
"Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase"
"Pan"
"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
"Red Riding Hood"
"Smallfoot"
"Storks"
"Sucker Punch"
"Unknown"
10 docuseries and documentaries
"The Apollo"
"The Case Against Adnan Syed"
"Elvis Presley: The Searcher"
"I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter"
"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"
"Jane Fonda in Five Acts"
"McMillion$"
"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality"
"United Skates"
"We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest"