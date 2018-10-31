Here's a look at fall festivals, haunted houses and other Halloween-related events in Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.
Colorado Springs area events:
Through Oct. 31: Spooky Magic Town — Miniature city is transformed into a haunted village, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $3-$5.
Through Oct. 31: Frights and Pints — Haunted walking beer tours of Manitou Springs, 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, $31-$35. Tickets available online.
Through Oct. 31: Tri-Lakes Pumpkin Patch — Campfire, maze, hay rides and more, 16611 Edwards Road, Monument, $12. Go online for times and days.
Through Oct. 31: Pumpkin Patch — To benefit Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 950 Vindicator Drive; 260-1787.
Through Nov. 3: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $22-$30. Info available online.
Through Nov. 3: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $22-$30. Info available online.
Oct. 30: Springs Equality Seasonal Social - B.Y.O.P. (Bring Your Own Pumpkin) Carving — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Gallery Below, 718-B N. Weber St.; board@springsequality.org.
Oct. 30: Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
Oct. 31: Halloween Opera Class — A look at ghosts and witches as they’ve been portrayed in operas, 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991.
Oct. 31: Mad Science Day — Come dressed in costume, trick-or-treat, sci-fi movies, Halloween crafts and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, go online for admission prices.
Oct. 31: Halloween Safe Treats — Trick-or-treating, games and activities, 2-4 p.m., Old Town Plaza Building, 2501 W. Colorado Ave.
Oct. 31: Safe Trick-or-Treat — 4-6 p.m., downtown Monument. Go online for map.
Oct. 31: Mall-O-Ween — Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall, 5-7 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1717 Briargate Blvd., free.
Oct. 31: Boo at Briargate — Children can wear costumes for trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway. Admission is a nonperishable food item.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 5:30-7 p.m., Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 120 N. 31st St., free; 632-9394, roachurchoffice@gmail.com.
Oct. 31: Trunk-or-Treat — With games, hot chocolate/cider and more, 6-8 p.m., Widefield Community Bible Church, 702 Quebec St., free.
Oct. 31: Family Star Party: Not of this World Halloween — Alien masks craft, trick-or-treating, night sky viewing and more, 6-8 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. No fee for outdoor telescope viewing, go online for admission prices for indoor events.
Oct. 31: Halloween Party — With Rob Fulton and Friends, 7:30-11 p.m., Front Range BBQ, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.
Oct. 31: Monsters of Mock Halloween Party — Featuring Yasss Queen and Schlock Lobster, 8 p.m., Jack Quinn's 21 S. Tejon St.
Oct. 31: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Elsewhere:
Through Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, $39.99 and up. Info available online.
Through Oct. 31: City of the Dead Haunted House/Asylum Haunted House — 7007 E. 88th Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info available online.
Through Oct. 31: Maize in the City Corn Maze — With bouncers, animals and more, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. Info and prices available online.
Through Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and 3: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver. Info available online.
Through Nov. 3: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Info available online.
Oct. 31: YMCA Carnival and Trick-or-Treat Street — 4-6 p.m., Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, free admission.
Oct. 31: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
—
If you have a Halloween event to add to the list, email to listings@gazette.com or put on coloradosprings.com