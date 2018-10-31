There are two choices, both awful.
That’s the resounding thesis of “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s boundary-pushing, expletive-laden cartoon about four 10-year-olds living in fictional South Park, Colo.
This philosophy is probably best summed up by an episode from its eighth season, which dropped just before the 2004 presidential election. Titled “Douche and Turd,” its plot centers on the elementary school choosing a mascot, a “giant douche” or a “turd sandwich.”
The creators hold this viewpoint beyond the show. Take Stone’s famous 2005 sound bite: “I hate conservatives. But I really ... hate liberals.”
“South Park” consistently lampoons seemingly everyone, in particular the loudest voices on all sides of the political spectrum. And though the show has backed away from commenting on President Donald Trump, its new season has tackled school shootings, pedophilic Catholic priests and the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
The political stakes nowadays feel higher than at any point in the show’s 21-year run. The left and right don’t just disagree; they see each other as morally reprehensible.
In such an environment, it could be seen as problematic to shrug and claim that everyone and everything is stupid. And what might appear to some like a satire of our polarizing political culture also can look a lot like trolling — or being provocative just to upset people.
Parker and Stone, who declined an interview request, self-identify as libertarian, a school of thought that advocates less interference from government, a concept that can cut across party lines. And those on both sides of the aisle have embraced the cartoon as a champion of their respective politics.
Somehow it has become a Rorschach test for one’s world- views. To wit: The duo has received an award from the loudly leftist organization People for the American Way, but their show is also a favorite of the right-wing Reddit forum The Donald, and it’s been blamed for the rise of the alt-right and its accompanying white supremacists.
“It’s pretty clear in ‘South Park’ and some of the other things from Parker and Stone that they really dislike people who are trying to tell other people how to live their lives,” said Jonathan Gray, a media and cultural studies professor at the University of Wisconsin. “It’s why they attack political parties.”
In the show’s 20th season, focused on the 2016 election, the bumbling, racist Mr. Garrison — normally the children’s fourth-grade teacher — is running for president and serves as the show’s stand-in for Donald Trump.
In a debate with Hillary Clinton, Garrison admits, “I had no idea I’d get this far, but the fact of the matter is I should not be president ... I am a sick, angry little man. Please, if you care at all about the future of the country, vote for her. ... She’s not as bad as you think.”
So the joke’s on Trump, right?
Only partly, because the show’s robotic Clinton keeps responding, “My opponent is a liar and cannot be trusted.”
In the end, Garrison is elected.
“The point of the show is to lampoon extremist ideas on one side or the other, the left and the right, the conservative or the liberal, the Republican and the Democrat, the highly religious and the highly atheist, whatever the two opposing views on any and every topic you can think of,” said Robert Arp, who has edited two books about the philosophy of “South Park.”
Some argue that by not picking a side, the show creates false equivalencies that become trolling. Take the episode “Osama bin Laden Has Farty Pants,” from the fifth season, in which Kyle meets his Afghan counterpart — named, in true “South Park” fashion, Afghan Kyle. The two find themselves debating whose country is better.
“You really think your civilization is better than ours? You people play games by killing animals and oppress women,” Kyle says.
“It’s better than a civilization that spends its time watching millionaires walk down the red carpet,” Afghan Kyle responds, to which Stan declares to (American) Kyle, “He’s got us there, dude.”
Even in an age of “cancel culture,” when online outrage frequently battles problematic TV shows with hashtags, “South Park,” for the most part, has steered clear of controversy of late. The only big push to “cancel” it came from the show itself, which promoted its new season with the tongue-in-cheek hashtag #cancelsouthpark — perhaps beating everything else to the punch.
Maybe the show is satire; maybe it’s trolling. Maybe it’s a perfect example of Poe’s Law, the theory that parody is essentially impossible to achieve in the internet age because no viewpoint or statement can be so extreme that everyone will know it’s a joke.
So liberals often see the show as progressive, and conservatives often see it as old-fashioned. Is that the point? Stone and Parker might think both sides are awful, but their viewers don’t. So perhaps our responses to the show actually help us reveal and figure out our own worldviews.
That is, after all, the point of a Rorschach test.